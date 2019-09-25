Lincoln Parish Sheriff: Man arrested on 4th DWI charge after leading police on high-speed chase, hitting patrol car

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — A Ruston man is behind bars on his 4th DWI charge after police say struck a patrol car during a high-speed chase.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened just before 10 PM on Tuesday, September 24.

A deputy with the LPSD attempted to pull over a maroon Chevy pickup on Highway 821 but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Kaden Dakota Pickron, refused to stop and fled east.

During the pursuit, Pickron’s vehicle reached speeds over 100 MPH before striking an LPSO patrol car. Pickron continued to drive away but crashed into a ditch after his vehicle hit a mailbox.

After deputies detained Pickron, they discovered alcohol in the vehicle and detected the odor of alcohol on Pickron.

Pickron later admitted to deputies that he fled because he knew he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Pickron was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated – 4th Offense

Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault With a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

No License Plate Light

No Driver’s License

Failure to Appear – Bench Warrant (3 Counts)

Probation & Parole Violation Warrant (2 Counts)

Pickron’s bond has not been set at this time.