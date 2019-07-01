Lafayette toddler killed in weekend shooting; 3 arrested

(6/1/19) LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 2-year-old was fatally shot at a Lafayette home Sunday evening, police have confirmed.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Northern Avenue.

Police say they found the toddler suffering from gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The boy’s mother MaKayla Cormier, Antorio Edmond and Nathan Bob were arrested and face a charge of negligent homicide.

Police say an additional suspect is being sought on a charge of accessory after the fact