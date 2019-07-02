Kevin Daigle trial: Will take place in Lafayette nearly four years after La. State Trooper murdered

(KLFY) – (7/2/19) Nearly four years since the fatal shooting of State Trooper Steven Vincent, jury selection is scheduled to get underway in the trial of the man accused in his death.

57-year-old Kevin Daigle is charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty, if convicted.

Vincent, a 13-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, was shot on the side of the road on La. 14 near Bell City Aug. 23, 2015.

He died the next day.

Daigle is also accused of killing another man, 54-year-old Blake Brewer, in Moss Bluff the same day.

He was charged with second-degree murder in Brewer’s death, and that charge will be tried separately.

The trial is being held in Lafayette after 14th Judicial District Judge Clayton Davis granted a change of venue.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.