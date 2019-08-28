K9 Killer Faces Life In Prison

(KSL) – (8/28/19) A man who killed a Utah police K-9 as officers were trying to apprehend him in 2017 was sentenced Monday to 11 years-to-life in prison.

Torey Chase Massey, 31, had been convicted of five crimes in April, including the killing of the Unified Police Department’s K9, Dingo.

Inside a courtroom at Matheson Courthouse Monday afternoon, Dingo’s handler Chad Reyes, joined prosecutors in calling for serious prison time for the former fugitive.

“Torey Massey is a habitual, violent criminal who has shown no signs of remorse — even during his own trial,” Reyes read in a statement before the court.

Reyes paused and choked up multiple times as he explained to the judge how deeply he and his family were affected by the dog’s death.

“Nothing else remotely compares to the trauma inflicted upon me and my children by Torey Massey,” said the military vet and longtime officer, who is now the deputy chief at Herriman City Police Department.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.