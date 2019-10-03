Investigation underway following Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. – (10/3/19) Officials say on 10-2-19 at around 8pm, officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Orange Street and South 14th Street.

Deputies say they learned that an altercation took place that resulted in two individuals being shot – both injuries are non life threatening.

Authorities say detectives are interviewing all parties involved due to conflicting stories of self defense and will apply the law accordingly after a full and thorough investigation.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

