Investigation leads to arrest of church burglar

NATCHEZ, Miss. — (8/23/19) On Tuesday, August 20, 2018 Adams County deputies responded to a report of a Burglary in progress at a church on Cranfield Rd.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect was still inside the church. As deputies prepared to enter the church, the suspect fled from the rear of the church and ran into the woods. When clearing the church, deputies found a gray and white pit bull believed to belong to the suspect.

An inventory of the church determined that there was damage to the door of the church safe, desk drawers were opened and rifled through, and a small amount of cash was missing. Several items were recovered from the surrounding area which is believed to belong to the suspect.

Further investigation led to the suspect being identified as 27-year-old Clinton Kyle Blackwell. Blackwell was brought in for questioning and admitted that he did break into the church.

Blackwell was arrested on a charge of Burglary of a Church and is being held in the Adams County Jail without bond pending arraignment.