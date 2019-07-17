“I was afraid she wouldn’t come back”: Man arrested after holding woman in vehicle, hitting her

WEST MONROE, La. — A Downsville man has been arrested after police say he held a woman against her will and then hit her several times while driving.

According to arrest reports, on 25-year-old Scotty Phillips and a female passenger were heading west on New Natchitoches Road just after midnight Wednesday when a witness claimed to see Phillips punch the woman several times in the head.

Deputies found the vehicle still traveling on New Natchitoches at Cheeks Road and pulled them over.

Deputies say that the woman attempted to jump from the vehicle as it was stopping. Phillips was taken out of the vehicle and put into handcuffs.

The victim says that she and Phillips were arguing and he would not let her get out of the car. She tried multiple times to get out, but she says Phillips grabbed her and held her in.

Two witnesses say they saw Phillips hit the victim several times in the head and grab her by her hair. A deputy also says that the vehicle passed by him and he could hear the victim screaming, “Stop and let me out!”

Phillips, when questioned by police, denied hitting the victim but did say he grabbed her by the arm when she tried to exit the car.

When asked why he would not let her out of the car, Phillips told police he was “afraid she wouldn’t come back.”

Phillips was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. His bond has not been set at this time.