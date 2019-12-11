Homer man found fatally shot on rural Claiborne Parish road identified

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Homer man whose body was found on a rural road early Tuesday morning.

Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey says that Jason Staples’ body was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hoodtown Road (LA 533) and LA 146 around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies who responded to the scene initially thought the man had been hit by a car until they realized he had been shot.

“We thought at first it was like a hit and run, pedestrian fatality,” Sheriff Bailey said. “But upon closer contact and investigation, he was shot in the head.”

Bailey says they are still running down leads and have interviewed several people as they continue to investigate, but that “nothing has come of it yet.”

