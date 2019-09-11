Haughton man charged with rape, molestation, solicitation of minor

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/11/19) A Haughton man is behind bars, accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with pre-teen and teenage juveniles over the past few years.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Saunders L. King, Jr. of the 9000 block of Watchwood Drive in Haughton, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Detectives began their investigation in early August into allegations that King had sexual relations with a teenage juvenile in Bossier Parish back in late 2018. In this case, BPSO investigators say King used social media to make contact with the victim. That investigation led to another case in which King was investigated for having sexual relations with another juvenile, this time a pre-teen juvenile back in 2016, which allegedly continued multiple times over the years as the youth became a teenager.

King was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Forceon warrants for his arrest and booked into to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking where he faces a $525,000 bond.

“These types of child predator cases are sickening,” said Sheriff Whittington in a statement on King’s investigation and arrest. “We know it’s difficult for young people to come forward and share their stories, but it allows our investigators to hold these predators accountable.

“I have a message for young people: If you have been a victim of sexual assault by another person, please tell your parents, your pastor or priest, your school resource officer…please tell someone with whom you can confide.”

“I also have a message for would-be sexual predators: DO NOT go down the despicable path of engaging in sexual relations with children. Otherwise, your actions will be investigated by an incredible team of detectives with the latest electronic forensics. You will be caught, you will be arrested, and you will go to prison so you will not be able to harm children again.”

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are continuing their investigation.

