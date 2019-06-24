Four arrest in ATV theft in Swartz

Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s SCAT program announce Monday morning the arrest of four men in an ATV theft in the Swartz area of the parish.
The four men arrested are all facing charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. Three of the men also have firearms possession charges.
Below is the full press release from OPSO:
An undercover investigation into stolen items being sold through social media by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies has led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of a stolen ATV that was taken from the Swartz area.
On Friday, June 21, 2019, responding to an ad listing an ATV for sale by Christopher Winnfield, deputies contacted him through Facebook Messenger and negotiated the purchase. Deputies had determined the ATV was reported to OPSO in March 2019 as stolen. Winnfield agreed to meet on the parking lot of a local school to complete the sale.
Deputies proceeded to the location and waited for the suspect to arrive. A short time later, deputies observed Christopher Winnfield and a second suspect arrive at the location riding the stolen ATV. They were followed by two more suspects in a pick-up truck.
Deputies arrested all four suspects at the scene. Three were found to have firearms in their possession. Deputies believe the four had intended to rob an unsuspecting buyer when they met. All four have been booked in OCC on the listed charges. The ATV has been returned to the owner.