Florida Man, Accused White Supremacist, Arrested After Allegedly Posting Threats On Facebook To Commit A Shooting

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) – (8/13/19) Authorities arrested a Winter Park, Florida man after they said he made a threat on Facebook that warned people not to go to Walmart.

Officials said Richard D. Clayton, 26, wrote on Facebook, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

According to investigators, Clayton used fictitious Facebook accounts in the past to post threats and seems to believe in “white supremacist ideology.”

Officials said while in custody, Clayton was uncooperative and belligerent.

Clayton allegedly told an officer, “I hope that the next call you go to you get blown away and killed.” An arrest report said the man then asked if the officer was Hispanic, saying “They are what is wrong with this country. They come in and are ruining everything.”

The arrest report said while being taken to jail, Clayton began taking out his genitals and told the officer he was going to pee in his car. When the officer told Clayton he wasn’t Hispanic, Clayton replied he wouldn’t pee in his car.

