Farmerville teen accused of raping 12-year-old girl

According to our content partners at the News-Star, an 18-year-old Farmerville man is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center charged with the first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Magal Lee Johnson of 912 Hickory St., is being held on bail of $200,000 set by Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton.

Even though Johnson was 17 when the incident occurred Oct. 5, he will be tried as an adult, Sheriff Dusty Gates said. Johnson turned 18 on Oct. 17 and was arrested on Oct. 23.

The investigation by detectives revealed the victim was using the Snapchat app to message with Johnson after she had been dropped off at a friend’s house near Downsville the afternoon of Oct. 5.

Gates said the two young girls slipped out of the house and were picked up by the suspect and two other males.

