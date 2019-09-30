Farmerville Police investigating a string of air conditioner thefts

Farmerville Police are investigating a string of air conditioner unit thefts. In the last six days, five units have been taken from various locations in Farmerville:

On 9-23-19, two air conditioning units were taken out of a residence in the 700 block of Rabun Road after forcing entry inside a home.

On 9-25-19, an air conditioning was taken out of a residence in the 700 block of Rabun road but entry into the home was not made.

On 9-25-19, an air conditioning unit was taken out of a window in the 800 block of Rabun Road.

On 9-26-19, an air conditioning unit was stolen from Salon One Hair Salon on Marion Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest or recovery of the air conditioning units.

Contact Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.