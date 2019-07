EL DORADO, Ar. — The El Dorado Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man on their ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Investigators are looking for 22-year-old Diamonte Deshun Williams-Webb regarding an active warrant for his arrest for Terroristic Act and an Enhanced Penalty-Felony with a Firearm.

If you know where Williams-Webb is, please call Detective Angela means with the El Dorado Police Department at (870)-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870)-863-INFO.