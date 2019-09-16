Downsville man arrested for rape, sexual battery of a juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A Downsville man has been arrested on one count of First Degree Rape and three counts of Sexual Battery of a Juvenile.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Jamie Wayne Huey is accused of molesting a young juvenile over the course of several months.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office states that the crimes were reported on Saturday, September 14, the same day that Huey was arrested.

Investigators say that Huey admitted to the crimes during a police interview.

Huey is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on $480,000 bond.