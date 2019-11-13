DEPUTIES: Man threw nails into neighbor’s driveway

MONROE, La. (AP) — (11/13/19) A Louisiana man who had nails and screws thrown onto his driveway says it’s not the first time the suspect accused of doing it tossed debris into a road.
The News Star reported Tuesday (11/12/19) that 60-year-old Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr. was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center this week on three counts of stalking and four counts of criminal mischief.
A neighbor allegedly told Ouachita Parish deputies it wasn’t the first time he and Tedeton had argued. The neighbor accused Tedeton of putting hazardous debris into a road in 2018 and later showing up at his workplace to accuse him of stealing an air hose.
An arrest report says video shows a car tracked to Tedeton’s home driving back and forth in the area that day. He denies the accusations.
