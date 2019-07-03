UPDATE: Two in custody in connection to late night shooting in West Monroe

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (7/3/19 8:45 A.M.) — A West Monroe woman has also received an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge in connection to the Tuesday night shooting on Stella Street.

According to arrest reports, 17-year-old Trisha Lynn Maum and London Lewayne Shepherd allegedly used Snap Chat to contact the victim to buy ‘controlled dangerous substances’.

Once the victim met the suspects at 502 Stella Street, police say Shepherd attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. When the victim did not comply, Shepherd allegedly shot the victim multiple times in the torso and arm.

The victim drove himself to Glenwood Hospital and was later transported to LSU Shreveport due to the severity of his injuries.

According to police, Trisha used Snap Chat to set up this robbery and has allegedly set up several other robberies in Ouachita Parish with this same method.

Both Shepherd and Maum have been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

ORIGINAL: WEST MONROE, La. (7/3/19 4:45 A.M.) – On 7/2/2019 at 9:28 P.M., the West Monroe Police Department responded to gunshots fired at Spin City located at 502 Stella Street in West Monroe.

Officials say they located blood in the parking lot of the business.

A call was received that the victim was at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

Deputies say the victim went to the parking lot and waited to meet with a person after using Snap Chat.

The suspect, identified as London Lewayne Shepherd, allegedly entered the passenger door of the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, deputies say.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

He was later transported to LSU Shreveport for treatment.

West Monroe Police Detectives were able to identity the suspect as London Lewayne Shepherd, age 19.

After following leads, officers say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Shepherd was a passenger in the vehicle and fled on foot.

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and tracked of the suspect.

This search led to the recovery of the firearm and the location of the suspect.

Shepherd was arrested without incident.

He will be booked into the Ouachita Parish Corrections Center on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges.

His bond has not been set yet. A mugshot will be uploaded as one becomes available.

