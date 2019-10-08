DEPUTIES: Impaired Monroe man arrested for shooting erratically in Ouachita Parish neighborhood

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (10/8/2019) A Monroe man is under arrest tonight after deputies say he was erratically firing a gun in a Fairbanks area neighborhood.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Brook Orchard Blvd. around 3:20 p.m. today for a man firing a gun.
Deputies say they located Richard Wall, and determined he shot a gun in the neighborhood. They say he appeared to be impaired.
Below is the full press release from the OPSO:
OPSO Deputies responded to a report of person firing a firearm in the 100 block of Brook Orchard Blvd. in Monroe at approximately 3:20 p.m. this afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect, Richard L. Wall, and determined he had fired the firearm erratically in the neighborhood. Wall appeared to be impaired and possibly under the influence of narcotics. Wall was taken into custody without further incident and has been booked into OCC for Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. Other charges are pending.