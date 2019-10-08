DEPUTIES: Impaired Monroe man arrested for shooting erratically in Ouachita Parish neighborhood

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (10/8/2019) A Monroe man is under arrest tonight after deputies say he was erratically firing a gun in a Fairbanks area neighborhood.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Brook Orchard Blvd. around 3:20 p.m. today for a man firing a gun.

Deputies say they located Richard Wall, and determined he shot a gun in the neighborhood. They say he appeared to be impaired.

Below is the full press release from the OPSO: