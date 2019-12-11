Deputies find $3 million hidden in tractor trailer driving on interstate

CLEVELAND CO., NC (WSPA) – (12/11/19) Deputies in North Carolina say they found around $3 million in cash hidden inside a tractor trailer headed southbound on Interstate 85.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped the tractor trailer for failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
During a search of the trailer, cash was found hidden in barrels with raw pork shoulders.
The sheriff’s office said they had reason to believe the money was headed to the U.S. / Mexico border and was the result of drug sales throughout the region.
The Department of Justice was called to help with the investigation.
