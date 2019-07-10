Deputies arrest 2 juveniles in connection to recent Lakeshore Subdivision burglaries

MONROE, La. – (7/10/19) The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two juvenile suspects in connection to residential burglaries in Lakeshore Subdivision.

On July 3, 2019, a witness told authorities they saw a suspicious person walking from a residence in the neighborhood. Deputies searching the area located the person nearby.

An investigation led to the arrest of the suspicious person for the commission of the residential burglaries and the arrest of a second juvenile also involved.

It was determined that during the commission of one of the burglaries, the suspects shot the homeowner’s dog six times with a pellet rifle.

Pictured is a stolen AR-15 rifle that was taken in one of the burglaries and recovered during the investigation.

Each juvenile was charged with nine counts of Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. They are currently booked into Green Oaks Detention Center. Their identities cannot be released due to their juvenile status.

The investigation is continuing.

