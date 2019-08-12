Daycare teacher aide faces 3 counts of cruelty to juveniles, child abuse caught on camera

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) Police say West Monroe woman faces three counts of cruelty to juveniles after child abuse was caught on camera at a local daycare.

West Monroe police officers were dispatched to The Assembly Kidz Care in reference to child abuse. An employee told officers it was recorded on video.

Authorities reviewed the video footage and said a teacher aide, 48-year-old Yolanda Jackson, physically abused three children. Two of the children were three years old and one child was four years old.

According to the police report, in the footage, Jackson is seen hitting the three-year-old in the back with an open hand. She also shook the children, dragged them across the room by the arm and intentionally dropped them or threw them onto the floor.

The children were visibly upset and crying in the video.

All the parents of the children watched the video and chose to pursue charges.

Jackson was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where she was charged with three counts of cruelty to juveniles.