UPDATE: Crowley father/daughter arrested for attempted murder, hate crime; ex-boyfriend arrested

UPDATE: (6/24/19) (KLFY) — On Sunday, June 23 at approximately 4:25 pm, officers with the Crowley Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Oak Street for a reported fight. After investigation, they discovered the incident was much more serious.

Jasmine Bourque and her estranged boyfriend, Melvin Dugar, had reportedly gotten into an argument. The boyfriend began following Bourque on foot as she was driving in her vehicle. The situation escalated quickly. At some point, officers say Dugar threw a brick at Bourque’s car. It hit her. As Bourque sped up, she hit Dugar and knocked him over. She proceeded to her residence. The boyfriend followed Bourque to the home where they got into a physical altercation. It was at this time that Bourque’s father, Cecil Bourque, got involved, began yelling racial slurs, and hit the boyfriend with a hammer multiple times. The boyfriend did receive medical for his injuries.

Jasmine Bourque was arrested and charged with one count attempted manslaughter and one count of domestic abuse battery.

Cecil Bourque was also arrested and charged with a hate crime and attempted manslaughter. His total bond was set at $35,000.

Melvin Dugar is charged with aggravated battery, two counts of domestic abuse battery, and one count of simple criminal damage to property. His total bond is set at $21,000.

