Concordia Parish woman and son found dead, suspect arrested

(7/1/19) CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Clayton woman and her son.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 911 operators in Concordia Parish received an emergency call for service at 211 Anderson Road.

When Officer’s arrived, they found Meghan McCoy Watson and her juvenile son lifeless in the home.

The suspect, Marvin Anthony Watson, surrendered himself to authorities in Adams County, Mississippi where he is currently being held.

This case is still under investigation and we will continue to update this article when more information becomes available.

