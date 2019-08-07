Columbia County man arrested, charged with Capital Murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALDO, Ar. — A Columbia County man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Waldo Police Department, the body of 32-year-old Stanley Milner was found lying in the roadway of North Locust Street just before midnight.

Police identified 39-year-old Mario Easter as a suspect in the case.

Officers caught up to Easter just before 2 AM and placed him under arrest.

Easter is being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of Capital Murder and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons.

Easter is being held without bond pending his first court appearence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss