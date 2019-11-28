Colfax woman arrested after allegedly burning down home she was recently evicted from

GRANT PARISH, La. — A Colfax woman has been arrested for setting fire to the home she was recently evicted from.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, 45-year-old Monique Gray was booked into the Grant Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of September 10, 2019, in the 100 block of Chester Street in Colfax, Louisiana.

Deputies were able to determine the fire was intentionally set and later identified Gray, who had recently been evicted from the home, as a suspect in the case.

When interviewed by investigators, Gray admitted to breaking into the home and setting it on fire in retaliation to the property owner burning belongings that Gray left at the home after the eviction.

