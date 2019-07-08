CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three people breaking into car in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (7/8/2019) — A Monroe woman hopes you recognize three people she says were caught on camera breaking into her car early this morning.

Kimberly Webster says it happened at 1:47 a.m. and it was all captured on her security camera.

“I don’t lock my car because I don’t want my windows busted out.” Webster tells NBC 10. “I usually never leave anything in my car.”

She says the only thing taken was a charging cable that doesn’t work. Webster says car break-ins are common in the Garden District neighborhood.

She filed a police report with Monroe Police this morning. She says investigators came out dusting for prints. You can clearly see in the video at least two of the suspect touch the car as they leave, but it’s hard to tell if they are wearing gloves.

Webster says she is sharing the video and her story to let her neighbors know to keep an eye out. “I just wanted to raise awareness.” says Webster.

NBC 10 is waiting on a call back from Monroe Police to see if there were any other victims in the area.