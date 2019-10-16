CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police investigating after series of vehicle burglaries in Monroe

MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle.

According to police, the surveillance video above was taken on October 14 at a home on Woodlawn Drive.

A suspect can be seen riding a bicycle up to the house before he breaks into the vehicle.

Purses, wallets, and cash are among the items that were stolen.

If you know who this is, please call the OPSO at 318-329-1200.

