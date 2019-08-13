Calhoun man chased girlfriend with large metal pipe

CALHOUN, La. — (8/13/19) A Calhoun man allegedly chasing his girlfriend with a metal pipe was arrested by deputies.

According to the police report, a neighbor told deputies that he saw the suspect, Merle Long, 46, of Calhoun, chase the victim with a metal pipe on Monday night.

Deputies located the victim, who was hiding, next to the drive of the home. She said her live-in boyfriend chased her away from the residence with a large metal pipe. She feared Long would strike her if he caught her.

Long was advised of his rights but denied the charges. He said he only walked behind the victim with the pipe in his hand.

He was arrested and transported to OCC where he was charged with one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault.