Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office asking the public’s help to identify suspect

KELLY, La. — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.
The suspect was trespassing on hunting land in Kelly, Louisiana on Highway 506 East. They say the incident happened over the last week at approximately midnight.
If you know who this is, please call the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-649-2345.
