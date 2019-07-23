BODY FOUND: The body of an Ole Miss student was found

OXFORD, Miss. – (7/23/19) The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on routine patrol at Sardis Lake found the body of 21-year-old Ally Kostial, originally from St. Louis.

The University of Mississippi confirmed that Kostial is an enrolled student majoring in marketing.

Investigators say it’s apparent foul play was involved but did not release how she died.

Neighbors who live down the shore say they knew something was wrong Saturday morning when they saw first responders in their small, remote neighborhood.

