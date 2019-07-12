Bienville Sheriff’s Office: Early Sunday morning shooting suspect apprehended in Texas

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – (7/12/19) The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said a shooting suspect has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Denton County, Texas.

The shooting took place early morning outside of a Gibsland pool hall on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Jeffrey V. Walker, 25, of Springhill was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was identified by witnesses and cell phone videos as one of the shooters in the July 7th incident.

Arrest warrants were obtained by Bienville Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Robert Skapura for Walker’s arrest on three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the pool hall incident and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in an incident near I-20 where Walker is accused of shooting into a vehicle occupied by two individuals who had just left the pool room incident.

In the first incident, three individuals sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds while in the second incident no one was injured although the back glass was shot out of a vehicle by Walker.

The sheriff’s department said both incidents are believed to be gang-related and retaliation for social media remarks about Walker’s purported gang known as TTS.

Walker’s brother was also apprehended as a fugitive from Webster Parish on unrelated charges. Investigators are still following up on information relating to others who were involved in the pool hall shooting.

Walker will be returned to Bienville Parish where he will be held on a $1.3 million bond.

