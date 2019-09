BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is currently looking for a man wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Marquis Jamele Robinson. Police say Robinson stands at 5’6″ and weighs roughly 150 lbs.

If you know where Robinson is or might be, please call the Bastrop Police Department at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-2274.