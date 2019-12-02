Authorities: Two South Carolina residents arrested for breaking into a laundry mat

MONROE, La. – (12/2/19) Authorities say they have arrested two people from South Carolina for allegedly breaking into a laundry mat to try and steal money.

Deputies say they arrived on scene following the alarm going off at a laundry mat and found Robert Moore wandering around the laundry mat, supposedly acting as look-out while his girlfriend Kathryn Reaves was breaking into the business.

Authorities say the two had conflicting stories until Moore admitted that they had been traveling from South Carolina to Texas and have broken into several laundry mats along the way to fund their trip.

According to the arrest report, Moore and Reaves both admitted to breaking in, but Reaves claims she didn’t take anything because the alarm went off. They both say they were trying to survive the road trip to get to Quitman, Texas.

The two were arrested and transported to OCC for booking.

