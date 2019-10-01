Attorney General Jeff Landry’s press secretary steps down after domestic abuse arrest

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Press Secretary, Jacques Ambers, stepped down after being arrested on charges of domestic abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ambers is accused of chocking and dragging his 10 weeks pregnant girlfriend.

The report said, Ambers showed up to an apartment the couple shares, after being out drinking. It said, the couple begin arguing when the woman told ambers she was leaving him.

According to the affidavit, Ambers placed his hands on her neck and pulled her out of the apartment, while the victim was partially clothed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed, Ambers was aware of the victim being pregnant with his child, saying he admitted to pushing her, but, denied the other allegations.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office said: