ARSON: Four inmates re-booked after allegedly setting a fire in their dorm restroom

TENSAS PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (12/2/19) Four inmates at the Tensas Parish Correctional Center have been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in their dorm’s restroom.

Larry Guillory, 26, Robby Wofford, 39, Daniel Bourne, 39, and Marcus Williams, 31, were all re-booked on one count of Aggravated Arson.

Larry Guillory

Robby Wofford

Daniel Bourne

Marcus Williams

During an inspection of the jail facility, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies were made aware of a fire that occurred there in the evening hours of November 16.

Video evidence showed the four inmates in their dorm’s restroom area starting the fire. There were around 90 individuals in the dorm at the time of the fire.

In an interview with SFM deputies, three of the four inmates admitted to setting the fire in an attempt to heat water to make coffee.

