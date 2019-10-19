9-year-old shot, two men arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/19/19) Shreveport police were called to the Stoner Hill neighborhood around 5 p.m. yesterday.

Witnesses say 39-year-old Chico Washington and 44-year-old Danny Bourgeois were arguing over a flashlight when bourgeois pulled out a knife.

Washington then pulled out a handgun and shot at Bourgeois.

One of those bullets grazed a nine-year-old and another hit Bourgeois in his abdomen.

Both men ran away and were later arrested.

The nine-year-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and is expected to be okay.

Bourgeois’ injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.