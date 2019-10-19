9-year-old shot, two men arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/19/19) Shreveport police were called to the Stoner Hill neighborhood around 5 p.m. yesterday.

Witnesses say 39-year-old Chico Washington and 44-year-old Danny Bourgeois were arguing over a flashlight when bourgeois pulled out a knife.

Washington then pulled out a handgun and shot at Bourgeois.
One of those bullets grazed a nine-year-old and another hit Bourgeois in his abdomen.

Both men ran away and were later arrested.

The nine-year-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and is expected to be okay.

Bourgeois’ injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss