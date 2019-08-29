POLICE: 23-year-old Monroe woman holds two men hostage by gunpoint

MONROE, La. — (8/29/19) An investigation by Monroe Police led to the arrest of a local woman holding two men hostage by gunpoint in her home at Belle Bayou Apartments.

According to the police report, a white female answered officers at the door with a black handgun in her left hand. Officers found two females and two Hispanic males in the apartment.

The men told police that one of the women, later identified as 23-year-old Breanne Edwards of Monroe, refused to let them leave by putting the barrel of the gun to one of their heads and pointed the gun at both of them multiple times.

Edwards was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with two counts of False Imprisonment; Offender Armed with Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.