11 arrested during prostitution sting in south Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVLA) — A prostitution sting in Lake Charles led to 11 arrests.

The six month targeted prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles. Authorities say there were several businesses in the area that were operating under the pretenses of a massage parlor but in fact were being utilized for prostitution purposes.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals from 6 different massage parlors.

Asian Massage, 425 West McNeese Street, Lake Charles

Jing Yu, 36, 425 W. McNeese Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage

Yuzhi He, 48, 425 W. McNeese Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage

Oriental Massage, 210 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles

Kai Wei, 54, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage

Chunfang Wu, 52, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage

Ling Asian Massage, 3715 Common Street, Lake Charles

Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, WA – prostitution by massage

Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, WA – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation

Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, WA – letting a premise for prostitution

Relaxing Massage, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles

Lin Yan, 46, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles – 2 counts of prostitution by massage

Rose Massage, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles

Can Zhou, 37, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation

Xic Shuqun, 36, 3510 Common Street, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation

J&J Spa, 3411 Ryan Street, Lake Charles

Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, LA – 2 counts of prostitution by massage

The suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on misdemeanor summonses. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

