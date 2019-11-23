1 dead, 6 injured in shooting outside Madison Parish club

TALLULAH (The News Star) — (11/23/19) According to our partners at The News Star, an argument at a dance club in Madison Parish turned deadly early Saturday morning.
Officials say one person is dead and six others were injured following a shooting on Depot Street in Tallulah at a dance hall known as “Club Peg.”
According to authorities, investigators have learned a person went to a vehicle outside the club following a fight or argument and started shooting into a large crowd of people.
The investigation in to the shooting is on-going and we will update this article as we receive more information.
