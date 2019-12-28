CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman

FARMERVILLE, LA (12/27/19)– Multiple residents in Farmerville have become victims of vandalism as car and house windows have been smashed in. Waking up a few days before Christmas to find your car window smashed in is an early Christmas present nobody wants. However, it’s exactly what happened to this Farmerville couple Sunday, December 22nd.



“I came out and my window was shattered. Nothing had been stolen out of my vehicle. My husband’s vehicle is parked right there and his vehicle wasn’t touched, but my window was shattered,” said Jamie Long, had car window smashed.



That same Sunday night, Long says a couple of teenage boys drove slowly by her house in a silver charger. Her husband approached the car and they sped off.



“I already said I refuse to be worried and scared in my own house and in my own neighborhood,” said Long.



The teenage boys didn’t stop there. Long claims they showed back up last night, December 26th.



“We heard one of them yell something about being scared and my husband made it to the door before me. When he stepped out on the porch they took off running,” said Long.



Long says she thinks the kids that did this to her car are the same teens that she confronted last month during thanksgiving break for being very loud outside in the streets.



“Since nothing was taken and my husband’s vehicle is right there, It felt like a warning to me because I’m the only one that exchanged words with them,” said Long.



The long family isn’t the only one who has been vandalized. Just up the block, another family received an early present they didn’t ask for.



“Their kitchen window and their bedroom window was shattered and the boys were seen running away from their house,” said Long.



Farmerville Police have started an investigation and ask that if anyone has information or surveillance to contact their office. Long’s church, Amazing Grace Worship Center, has offered to pay for her car window to be replaced.

