CPSO: Welfare check leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two people on multiple drug charges.
According to CPSO, deputies were sent to a home in Clarks for a welfare check.
After further investigation, 53-year-old Diana Johnson and 30-year-old Sara Riste were both arrested.
Both were booked into the Caldwell Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Xanax
- Possession of Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia