CPSO: Welfare check leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two people on multiple drug charges.

According to CPSO, deputies were sent to a home in Clarks for a welfare check.

After further investigation, 53-year-old Diana Johnson and 30-year-old Sara Riste were both arrested.

Both were booked into the Caldwell Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Xanax
  • Possession of Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

