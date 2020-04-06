CPSO: Deputies, K-9s, drones searching for man who fired at deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are in the 8200 block of Jefferson Paige Road searching for a man who fired at a deputy, said Sheriff Steve Prator and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Prator has identified the suspect as 28-year-old Derek Taylor Swanson, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend on Friday in Shreveport.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, a Caddo patrol deputy was following up on a tip that a man wanted in connection with a Shreveport shooting from last week had been seen in the area. The deputy spotted the man in question on the road and attempted to speak with him. The suspect pulled a gun and fired at the deputy, but did not hit him. The deputy returned fire. It is not known if the suspect, now identified as Swanson, was hit.

Police say Swanson fled into the woods nearby. A short while later, a citizen contacted the Sheriff’s Office to say that a strange man had entered his home without permission but then left.

Deputies are currently searching the area on foot, with K-9s, and by air using the department’s Drone Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.