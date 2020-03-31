Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Life Tabernacle church pastor Tony Spell arrested, not taken into custody

News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

The Central Police Department has issued a summons for Life Tabernacle pastor Tony Spell.

Pastor Spell is facing multiple charges as you can see below:

Not everyone is happy with this decision by the Attorney General.

This comes after Pastor Spell held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories