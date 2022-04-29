ST.MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — After years of separation from her family, a woman is St. Martinville is getting a huge gift from her co-workers.

Fatou Ndoye last saw her family six years ago. Before that, it was 15 years. “To see them again it’s just touching,” Ndoye said. “I think about them all day, all night, all the time.”

For the last five years, she’s been trying to get her son and sister certified to move to the states. Ndoye said it’s a long process. “We are just waiting. He should be here by this year or next year because it’s been five years,” she explained. She works two jobs to support her family back in Senegal, West Africa. This makes taking off of work to visit home much harder.

Ndoye’s coworkers said she deserves to take time off to visit her family. They set up a GoFundMe to help fund a trip. “She gives everything for them. She sends money back home to give them a better life. She’s so selfless,” a coworker, Kayla Goodson, said.

The GoFundMe goal is $10,000. The amount should cover the following:

Travel expenses

Money and resources for her family

Bill money while she’s away

A month’s worth of spending money

“She’s an amazing family and she deserves to see her family and visit and see her country again”, said Leah Johnson, another co-worker.

Visit the link to donate to help Fatou visit her family again.