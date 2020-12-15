COVID restrictions hampers full potential of Ouachita Parish alcohol ordinance

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) “I don’t know how long it’s going to be but hopefully it’s soon” says Carlyn Walker, Owner of Smith Street Lounge. Her bar is located in Bawcomville.

It’s a bittersweet moment for bars and retailers in unincorporated parts of Ouachita Parish as they are now allowed to sell alcohol until 2 A.M. Originally, they were only allowed to serve until Midnight.

“They felt like they were at a disadvantage by not being able to stay open as late as the places inside the businesses inside the city limits or some of the municipalities that were allowing people to sell alcohol until 2 A.M.” says Shane Smiley, President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

Parish officials were also able to find another net positive of the ordinance.

“They then would get into their cars and go into the city to either buy alcohol or go to where they consume alcohol two additional hours” Smiley said.

Which subjects more people to drinking and driving. But these bars won’t become night owls anytime soon. Even though this ordinance has been enacted across the parish, places like Smith’s Street Lounge cannot take full advantage of it due to current COVID restrictions.

“This ordinance is in effect when there is no Governor’s special orders. It was not passed to override the Governor’s orders in any form or fashion” Smiley said.

Walker wishes she could take advantage of this ordinance now.

“Hopefully when we get wide open it will benefit me greatly because we’ve been closed for 7 months. we’re hurting” she says.

While she has a loyal base that continues to stay with her after their recent reopening, she believes the extended hours would help to rebuild losses from her extended closure.

“Hopefully, our business will pick back up. We will get more clientele being able to stay open until 2 because the younger people are automatically going to go to Monroe because who wants to party until 12 and then have to drive to Monroe” Walker says.