COVID Precautions Making a Return

In Louisiana, the number of covid-19 cases has skyrocketed over the last 20 days, with the 7-day average spiking by over 500 percent.

And here in Ouachita Parish, the number of daily cases has been on the rise as well.

That’s prompted some stores like the Chick-Fil-A on Thomas Road in West Monroe to close their dining for the time being.

In a statement released on Facebook, the restaurant want’s everyone to know that while the dining room is closed, food will still be available to be picked up in the drive through or curbside.

About a three-minute walk up the road of that Chick-Fil-A, the Glenwood Regional Medical Center still has limits on who can and cannot visit patients in the ICU

At this point only immediate family members or significant others can visit in the ICU for 15-to-20-minute increments, with children under the age of 12 not allowed at all.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is very concerned with this increasing.

“We added 5,388 new cases in one day. That’s the third highest total since this pandemic started. Now if there was one cause that we ought to all get behind and make sure that we’re pushing, it is to control this pandemic.” Edwards said this week.

With schools starting up in a couple of weeks, different districts have put out their guidelines and suggestions to keep the kids healthy and safe for the upcoming school year.

The Lincoln Parish School District provided their “Ready to Achieve” plan for 2021-22 that includes masks not being mandatory but recommended for the students grades 3 through 12 as well as the continuation of contact tracing and social distancing.