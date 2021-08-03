COVID-19 vaccinations could soon be mandatory for UL campuses

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The COVID-19 vaccine could soon be added to the list of required shots for students and staff under the University of Louisiana System.

The system has petitioned for the change, but that can’t happen until the FDA approves the vaccine.

In the meantime, Dr. Valerie Fields, Vice President of Student Affairs at ULM, said the university will be asking for proof of vaccinations before students are allowed in dorm halls.

“We are also asking if they do not have proof of vaccination that they take a test at least two weeks before they enter to the residents halls that will show that they are negative,” Dr. Fields said.

Dr. Rick Gallot, University President of Grambling State University, said switching back to online classes won’t be a problem for GSU if the numbers continue to rise across the state.

“We will certainly be prepared to comply with whatever protocol is in place,” Dr. Gallot said.

Fields said ULM will start their classes face-to-face, but students are able to request otherwise if needed.

“They will need to contact our self development counseling and special accommodations center and they will be able to assist them with any need or concern that they may have as far as classes are concerned,” Dr. Fields said.