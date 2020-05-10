COVID-19: United Way NELA helps locals with “Food for our Friends” program

MONROE, LA (5/10/20)–“Food for our Friends” is a new program United Way of Northeast Louisiana has launched to help those in need. This program is designed for hard working individuals who experienced an income loss due to covid-19.

“We’re very pleased that the Food Bank has donated a box of food, Robertson Produce is going to be providing fresh produce, and through the United Way we’ve been able to add grocery gift cards,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana.

This will allow several meals and groceries for several families in the region. In addition, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Entergy have donated 25 thousand dollars to help with “Food for our Friends.”

“Many people did not get unemployment because the type of job they have. We know that if they did, they are still trying to stretch their money to try and pay for the essentials. So food is something that can really help everyone,” said Durden.

United Way says food for our friends will help with the 30 percent of households in northeast Louisiana’s 12 parish region that are identified as “ALICE,” asset limited, income constrained, employed.

“So we are talking about hard working people that had jobs, but perhaps they didn’t have enough savings to face this very difficult situation. The pandemic has effected all of us, but it’s really hit “ALICE” hard,” said Durden.

Those who are eligible for the in-person food distribution must meet the following requirements:

1. actively employed prior to covid-19

2.unemployment reduction in work hours

3.layoff or unpaid leave

4. furlough.



You can apply to “Food for our Friends” by texting NELAFRIENDS to 898-211 or apply at United Ways website. Applying is the only way you can be reviewed and the deadline to apply is Tuesday.