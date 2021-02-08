COVID-19 testing and vaccine information in Northeast Louisiana

NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, La (KTVE/KARD) — COVID-19 testing is going on at multiple locations throughout Northeast Louisiana and you can get tested for free at any locations.

The Louisiana National Guard will be the University of Louisiana Monroe at Brown Hall facing Desiard Street, Louisiana Tech at 1650 W Alabama Avenue, and at Grambling State University at 1234 Grambling Road. Each location will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

National Guardsmen say all you need to do is wear a mask and bring your I.D. They will register you in the system and take the test right then. They also say results will come in within two to three days.

Monday afternoon, guardsmen say they didn’t have that many people take a test, so if you need a test, the wait time is short.

If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, here’s information surrounding that. Those who are 65 years and older, first responders, law enforcement, and other health professionals are eligible for the vaccine. You can contact your local healthcare provider to set up an appointment if they are offering the vaccine or you can go to a local drugstore.

Some CVS and Walgreens locations are also administering the vaccine and it’s a similar process there. You can call and set up an appointment and then take a screening to see if you fit the criteria.

The Louisiana Department of Health says it’s important to remember that wherever you get the first dose of the vaccine is where you have to get the second dose of the vaccine.

Walmart says they hope to administer the vaccine soon as well.