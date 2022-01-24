COVID-19 in Arkansas: Current hospitalizations with virus shatters record, active cases fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows a new record high in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 even as active cases saw a second day of declines.

The ADH data reported 1,817 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 184 since Sunday. The figures also showed 215 patients currently on ventilators, 19 more than the previous day.

The number of active cases in the state fell by 7,483 to 93,314 in the past 24 hours. The figures show there have now been 741,881 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 3,243 since the previous reporting Sunday.

Monday’s data update also showed an increase of 22 in the number of Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, driving that total to 9,532.

In announcing the new data, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the spike in hospitalizations and said he would be looking for more state funding to address the increase in caseloads in state hospitals.

“Active cases are down by more than 9,000 since Saturday, but hospitalizations show the biggest increase of 184 in one day,” the governor wrote on social media. “Today, we have additional beds coming online, and we’re asking the legislature for an additional $4.7 million to open up more beds at UAMS.”

As in prior weekends, the ADH reported light vaccine administration in the last 24 hours, with 1,370 new doses being given out since Sunday’s report. There are now 1,536,187 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 372,664 state residents being partially immunized.